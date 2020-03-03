Battle of the Bands held

The second annual “Battle of the Bands” was held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, during a home basketball game at Monroe County High School. The battle brings together alumni and current Monroe County Falcon Band members in a friendly competition. The band family played alongside each other with some spanning the generations on instruments and others in the stands for encouragement. This tradition, which started in 2019, with an idea from alumni director Ken Holbrook and alumni band member Richard Jackson. The event continued this year with even more alumni coming out with Kelsi Kerney directing the current band as well as playing with the alumni.

