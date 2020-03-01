Birthday/anniversary winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday/Anniversary contest for the week of Feb. 23 to 29 is
Timmy and Vickie Smith (aka Papa Hog and Nanny Pig), who celebrated their 43rd anniversary Feb. 25.
And for our special Leap Year Birthday winner: Jacob Dyer.
Come by the News Office to claim your prize.