MOTHER SON RENDEZVOUS TO BE HELD

The third annual Mother-Son Rendezvous will be held at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mothers and their sons should dress in camo to enjoy the numerous long hunter related activities including shooting a sling shot/bow and arrow/bb gun, starting a fire with flint, fishing, whittling, pitching a tent, shooting marbles and more.

The cost is $25 per couple, with additional sons at $15 each.

Participants must register at the park and pay all fees by Friday, March 13.

For additional information, contact Sheila at 270-487-8481.