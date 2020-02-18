Terry’s List for the weekend of Feb. 21, 22 and 23

Signature HealthCARE and Hestand Church of Christ will host a Bunco game on Saturday, at 6 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2020/02/18/bunco-to-be-held-at-signature-healthcare/

The Monroe County Old Timers Fishing Club will host a pitch tournament on Saturday, at 6 p.m., at the Sportsman’s Club.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2020/02/11/pitch-tournament-to-be-held/

The Heart of Gamaliel will host their kick-off event, a chili and vegetable soup supper, featuring a silent auction, meet the candidates and live entertainment, on Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Gamaliel Elementary School.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2020/02/11/chili-and-vegetable-supper-to-be-held/

Pickin’ in the Shade will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. in Summer Shade.

https://www.facebook.com/events/607733030047235/

The Burkesville Farmer’s Market will have a vendor meeting on Saturday at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/166448794788441/

A Picnic in the Park will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/210738496765622/

A class on the treatment and prevention of allergies will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2419526138359161/

A Beekeeping class will be held at the library in Livingston, Tenn., on Saturday from 8 to 4:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1981601155317483/

A sign language class will be held at the library in Glasgow on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2550937161893106/

A Polar Bear Run will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 10 a.m., at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club.

https://www.facebook.com/events/562010037988370/?active_tab=discussion

A Mardi Gras Celebration will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/707279149804787/

Open Mic Night will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in Bowling Green

https://www.facebook.com/events/507801740142919/

A free dental offering will be held in Bowling Green on Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/507284186599345/

A Father Daughter Ball will be held on Friday at 6:30 p.m., in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/800583323775724/

A model train show will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/502956820578771/

A Father Daughter Sweetheart Night will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/239699823663470/

A Mardi Gras Party will be held in Bowling Green at Harley Davidson on Saturday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2577099425853254/