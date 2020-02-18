Library hosts Valentine’s Day activities on Feb. 10
The William B. Harlan Memorial Library staff kicked off the Valentine’s Day holiday a few days early.
The staff members hosted a painting class for area children on Monday, Feb. 10.
The kids were treated to snacks and were given a canvas with a printout to guide them in painting their masterpieces — a sign proclaiming “Love” in pinks and reds.
They were taught different painting techniques and posed for a group picture following their activity.
If you missed this event be sure to watch the announcement and library section of the Tompkinsville News and our website, located at www.tompkinsvillenews.com.