HOMEMAKER INTERNATIONAL NIGHT TO BE HELD
The Monroe County Homemaker International Night will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m., at the Extension office, with Sarah Baker Gwilliam, discussing her teaching experiences in China, as the guest speaker.
Guests are welcome.
