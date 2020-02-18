Fundraiser planned for “Heart of Gamaliel” group

“The Heart of Gamaliel” will hold their first fundraiser in the coming weeks, Commissioners learned at their monthly meeting held on Monday, Feb. 10.

The group, representatives Renea Brown and Roger Barlow noted, formed this past year to work to promote activities in the Gamaliel area and encourage visitors to come out and help with the revitalization of the area.

The two came before the Commission noting that a chili and vegetable soup supper, along with a silent auction and a chance to meet the candidates, will be held in the Gamaliel Elementary School gymnasium next weekend.

Funds raised will be split between the school and the committee.

The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m., with candidates introduced from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The $6 a person meal will consist of a choice of chili or vegetable soup, a sandwich, a drink and dessert, with kids under three eating free. “To go” plates will be available as well.

She continued, explaining that the cost to hold the event will be considerably less than anticipated as several businesses and individuals have donated toward the venture.

During the meeting, the Commission also:

— Discussed hiring a different sanitation company as they continue to have issues with the current one, but no action was taken.

— Discussed hiring a company to do paving work in the city;

— Noted that the city park should open the first weekend in April; and

— Reminded the public not to put any kind of wipes in the sewer as they are damaging the pumps. Three have already had to be replaced due to the issue at a cost of $1,800 each. Mayor Bob Greer noted that this issue can be traced back, and action will be taken if it happens again.