Flag flown over Washington returned home to Comer girls

A United States flag, donated by Priscilla (left) and Sybil Comer, daughters of Chad and Amy Comer, Gamaliel, was flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 19, in honor of the 200th anniversary of the formation of Monroe County. The girls then donated the flag, along with a flag-flying certificate received from Washington, to the Monroe County Historical Society, with Cecilia Stephens receiving the donation on behalf of the society.