Terry’s List for the weekend of Feb. 14, 14 and 16

My top pic. This sounds like something for the whole family.

A fairytale character meet and greet, painting party and spaghetti dinner Relay for Life fundraiser will be held in Edmonton on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/210159960146156/

The Glasgow animal shelter will have a kissing booth to take pics with your pet or one of theirs and a bake sale on Friday and Saturday.

A Victorian Valentines Tea will be held in Edmonton.

https://www.facebook.com/events/172532940734152/

Romance at the Rails will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2524640611099624/

Kids Night Out will be held in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/184221299450900/

A Bake Off and beer tasting will be held in Cookeville.

https://www.facebook.com/events/467551507256351/

A Free photo session will be available at Fountain Square in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/797158230784827/

A Pamper Your Pooch Valentines Day Event will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/614148702463852/

Valentine’s Day Prom Night, featuring prom pictures, snacks and one couple voted Prom King and Queen, will be held in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/485922098960543/

Valentines Weekend to be held in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/805684656536526/

An Overnight Ghost-hunt will be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/834860743641491/

A Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner will be held in Nashville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/511121942862583/

A Valentines Day Dinner will be held in Cookeville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/853975968371064/

A Red Carpet Gala will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1807275246069685/

An album release party and meet and greet will be held in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/438588027086322/

Cupid’s night will be held in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/667362950465018/

A fundraising event, featuring hors d’oeuvres, bourbon, wine, and craft beer tastings, live musical entertainment and a silent auction, will be held in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2695130723932916/

A Young Couples Valentines Day Dinner will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/702339876962255/

Southern Lanes in Bowling Green will have a Date Night For Valentine’s Day.

https://www.facebook.com/events/588680671723741/

A Midnight in Paris Gala will be held in Franklin.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2446510442344044/

A Gun and Knife Show will be held in Cave City.

https://www.facebook.com/events/630760627671408/

A painting class will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1524707757677960/

A free pizza party will be held at Harley Davidson in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1005896886451768/

Tarot Card Readings will be read in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/466246680935395/

A “Blanket of Bourbon” Gala will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/697099277449582/

A Father Daughter Dance will be held in Hartsville, Tenn..

https://www.facebook.com/events/1120397608299420/

A Sweetheart Supper will be held at the Lodge in Hilham (near Celina), Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2622480344684708/

A Murder Mystery Masquerade will be held in Scottsville.

https://www.facebook.com/events/440245483290543/

A Valentine’s Day event will be held at the VWF in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1269689076550177/

A Chocolate Festival will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/468808073773136/

A Valentines event and fundraiser will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2679523515462320/

A Night of Amoré, featuring dance lessons, a chocolate bar, an Italian bar, live music, a photo booth and more will be held in Baxter, (38 miles) Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2156053994697808/

Neal McCoy will be at the Plaza in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2178301852473041/

A pottery Wheel Try It Class will be held in Lebanon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/595866907855960/