Terry’s List for the weekend of Feb. 14, 14 and 16
My top pic. This sounds like something for the whole family.
A fairytale character meet and greet, painting party and spaghetti dinner Relay for Life fundraiser will be held in Edmonton on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/210159960146156/
The Glasgow animal shelter will have a kissing booth to take pics with your pet or one of theirs and a bake sale on Friday and Saturday.
A Victorian Valentines Tea will be held in Edmonton.
https://www.facebook.com/events/172532940734152/
Romance at the Rails will be held in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2524640611099624/
Kids Night Out will be held in Glasgow.
https://www.facebook.com/events/184221299450900/
A Bake Off and beer tasting will be held in Cookeville.
https://www.facebook.com/events/467551507256351/
A Free photo session will be available at Fountain Square in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/797158230784827/
A Pamper Your Pooch Valentines Day Event will be held in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/614148702463852/
Valentine’s Day Prom Night, featuring prom pictures, snacks and one couple voted Prom King and Queen, will be held in Glasgow.
https://www.facebook.com/events/485922098960543/
Valentines Weekend to be held in Glasgow.
https://www.facebook.com/events/805684656536526/
An Overnight Ghost-hunt will be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.
https://www.facebook.com/events/834860743641491/
A Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner will be held in Nashville, Tenn.
https://www.facebook.com/events/511121942862583/
A Valentines Day Dinner will be held in Cookeville, Tenn.
https://www.facebook.com/events/853975968371064/
A Red Carpet Gala will be held in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1807275246069685/
An album release party and meet and greet will be held in Glasgow.
https://www.facebook.com/events/438588027086322/
Cupid’s night will be held in Glasgow.
https://www.facebook.com/events/667362950465018/
A fundraising event, featuring hors d’oeuvres, bourbon, wine, and craft beer tastings, live musical entertainment and a silent auction, will be held in Glasgow.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2695130723932916/
A Young Couples Valentines Day Dinner will be held in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/702339876962255/
Southern Lanes in Bowling Green will have a Date Night For Valentine’s Day.
https://www.facebook.com/events/588680671723741/
A Midnight in Paris Gala will be held in Franklin.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2446510442344044/
A Gun and Knife Show will be held in Cave City.
https://www.facebook.com/events/630760627671408/
A painting class will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1524707757677960/
A free pizza party will be held at Harley Davidson in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1005896886451768/
Tarot Card Readings will be read in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/466246680935395/
A “Blanket of Bourbon” Gala will be held in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/697099277449582/
A Father Daughter Dance will be held in Hartsville, Tenn..
https://www.facebook.com/events/1120397608299420/
A Sweetheart Supper will be held at the Lodge in Hilham (near Celina), Tenn.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2622480344684708/
A Murder Mystery Masquerade will be held in Scottsville.
https://www.facebook.com/events/440245483290543/
A Valentine’s Day event will be held at the VWF in Glasgow.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1269689076550177/
A Chocolate Festival will be held in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/468808073773136/
A Valentines event and fundraiser will be held in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2679523515462320/
A Night of Amoré, featuring dance lessons, a chocolate bar, an Italian bar, live music, a photo booth and more will be held in Baxter, (38 miles) Tenn.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2156053994697808/
Neal McCoy will be at the Plaza in Glasgow.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2178301852473041/
A pottery Wheel Try It Class will be held in Lebanon.
https://www.facebook.com/events/595866907855960/