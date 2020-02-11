New sport team takes off at Monroe County Middle

The Monroe County Middle School Lady Falcon Volleyball team held their first ever match on Monday, Feb. 27, against Allen County.

The Lady Falcons volleyball team, coached by Ashlee McClendon and Brittany Cain, is comprised of sixth, seventh and eighth grade girls.

All of these girls are playing the sport for the first time in this, the inaugural season of the middle school team.

Cain noted that she and the girls are learning the sport together and they are all enjoying themselves and very excited to see where this season takes them.