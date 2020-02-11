FORMER MONROE BASEBALL PLAYERS/COACHES SOUGHT

In conjunction with the Monroe County Bicentennial, a doubleheader baseball game will be held on May 30 at the Monroe County High School baseball field.

Coaches and players from all over Monroe County, including Gamaliel, Fountain Run and Tompkinsville, are sought to play and/or be recognized as part of the history of the celebration of the county. No one is too old to participate.

To be added to the roster, call John at 270-407-3746 or Sandy at 270-427-0004.