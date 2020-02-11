CRAFT FAIR TO BE HELD IN ALLEN COUNTY

| | 0

The Allen County League of Artists and Craftsmen’s Spring Craft Show, featuring over 25 vendors, with the Farmers Market and the Bee Association also participating, will be held on Saturday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 200 E. Main Street in Scottsville.

 

Posted in Area News, Local News

Leave a Comment