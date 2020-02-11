CHILI AND VEGETABLE SUPPER TO BE HELD

| | 0

The Heart of Gamaliel will host their kick-off event, a chili and vegetable soup supper, featuring a silent auction, meet the candidates and live entertainment, on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Gamaliel Elementary School.

Candidates will be introduced from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The $6 a person meal consists of a choice of chili or vegetable soup, a sandwich, a drink and dessert, with kids under three free.

To go plates will be available as well.

Proceeds will be divided between Gamaliel Elementary School and the Heart of Gamaliel committee.

 

Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment