CHILI AND VEGETABLE SUPPER TO BE HELD

The Heart of Gamaliel will host their kick-off event, a chili and vegetable soup supper, featuring a silent auction, meet the candidates and live entertainment, on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Gamaliel Elementary School.

Candidates will be introduced from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The $6 a person meal consists of a choice of chili or vegetable soup, a sandwich, a drink and dessert, with kids under three free.

To go plates will be available as well.

Proceeds will be divided between Gamaliel Elementary School and the Heart of Gamaliel committee.