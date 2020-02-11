BLOOD DRIVE TO BE HELD

A blood drive will be held at the Monroe County Medical Center, in the conference room, on Monday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All blood types are needed. Each donation can help save up to three lives.

To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor keyword Monroe Co Medical or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

