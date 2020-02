“Mourning Moms,” a non-profit support group formed to give mothers who have lost a child a place to meet and discuss their pain, will meet at the Senior Citizen Center, located at 800 Cap Harlan Rd., on Feb. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information, call Brenda Kaye Davis at 270-819-0636 or Beverly Murphy at 270-255-1066 or visit the Facebook page, located at https://www.facebook.com/events/s/mourning-moms/2547706642019528/?ti=cl.