Terry’s List for the weekend of Feb. 7,8 and 9

A book sale will be held at the library in livingston,Tenn., on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/116329946397386/

Pickin’ in the Shade will be held in Summer Shade on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/194361581616322/

Chocolate around the World will be held at the library in Glasgow in Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2490854527866841/

A Polar Plunge will be held on Saturday in Cookeville.

https://www.facebook.com/events/443283736555721/

A chili cook-off will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2224932484273172/

A girl empowerment event will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/453392052204889/

Song Writers Week will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1019231978447000/

An Old Time Music Hour will be held in Granville, Tenn., on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/463550111226490/

Karoke will be held on Saturday in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2011014689025041/

Poetry, music and karaoke will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/621338628681490/

A Great Gatsby Night will be held at the skating rink in Cookeville, Tenn., on Sunday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/621338628681490/