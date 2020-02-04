Annual increase for City utilities fails to pass

Just one week after a special called City of Tompkinsville meeting proposing an increase of water, sewer and gas rates was held, the matter was dropped due to lack of a motion to approve the second reading.

Rates will remain the same for the time being, after the group had proposed a 3% annual raise, failed to pass the Commission.

During the regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23, City Attorney Richard Jackson read the proposed ordinance for a second time to Commissioners, as well as the standing-room-only-crowd attending.

Members of the City’s Advisory Committee had several questions concerning the rates being raised, with Richardson Dry Cleaners owner Paul Richardson again addressing his concerns.

Over the past few months, he has expressed many times that the City needs to collect arrears owed before raising rates and taxes against residents, most of whom are elderly or on a fixed income.

Accounts Receivable Clerk Dorothy Proffitt was present at the meeting and explained, along with City Clerk Sharon Walker, that notices are sent out and services are cut off when things are not paid.

Mayor Scotty Turner interjected, “We are doing all we can, but customers have learned to beat the system.”

Proffitt noted that the City is now checking social security numbers and attaching reconnect fees to the address, not just the name of the resident.

Years of past fees have accumulated into an amount over $500,000, with Jackson noting that he is working on collecting those, but some are owed by residents who have passed away and others are over 20 years old.

Roy Anderson Lumber Controller Bruce Johnson asked if selling the debt was an option and it was noted that someone would look into it. Johnson said he felt that it would at least make the City some money, as they might not ever be able to recover all of the debt.

Richardson spoke up again, noting that water leaks are costing the city a whole lot more money than the 3% raise would cover and suggested fixing that problem before passing the rate hike. He suggested using a sonar drone that would fly over the city and find these leaks. Commissioner Michael Bowe replied that a group would be making a presentation later in the night to address those concerns and ways to find and fix the leaks as well as purchasing more efficient meters.

At that point Roy Anderson Lumber Representative Tonya Anderson, asked for an exact number of the City debt, explaining that if the advisory committee could get at a figure, they would be more able to help advise on ways to get that debt under control. She asked how raising the utility rates by 3% would affect the debt, with Turner noting that it was just a drop in the bucket.

Turner explained that for the raise in utilities to really make changes, it would need to be much more than 3% and that he was not willing to do that, stating that it is not his goal to bankrupt the citizens.

He and Walker noted they did not have the exact numbers in front of them and after much discussion of that matter as well as questions regarding the handling of money at City Hall, Walker became emotional and announced that she was stepping down from the position.

“I am doing the best I can. We are shorthanded and I am stretched thin. I come in sometimes at 5 a.m. and don’t leave until 6:30 or 7 p.m., some nights. I spend all of my time trying to fix it. It is starting to affect my health,” she said.

Walker noted that she would continue to do billing and payroll and would stay on as clerk until the position was filled.

Anderson sympathized, “I know you are overwhelmed.”

Then she continued, “Sharon is short staffed and she needs help. It is hard to fill the position, it will need to be someone who is knowledgeable.”

Turner noted that he would eventually like to have everyone on his staff cross-trained so that if someone were out sick their duties could still be fulfilled and there would be less stress on all employees.

Anderson then asked about the sanitation outsourcing and how it has affected the debt, saying, “I am amazed that TDS has taken over sanitation and only taken one employee from you.” Turner explained that one employee had left and the other two are doing commercial dumpster pick-ups.

At this point, TDS owner David Smith (who was also present at the meeting) spoke up with concerns regarding a city employee picking up trash.

“If John Doe gets mad because his trash didn’t get picked up because it wasn’t out, but the City goes and gets it…that’s not right. We have to enforce these rules but the City is not — we have to be the bad guy. We don’t want to go forward if this is going to continue,” Smith said.

It was noted that the employee in question would be addressed and things like that would not happen in the future.

Turner brought the discussion back to the matter at hand. He asked if anyone would like to make a motion to approve the second reading for a 3% raise on utilities to occur now and annually from here on out. The room remained silent and Turner chose not to make the motion either, stating that they would have to find other ways to bring in revenue.

As the reading was not approved, the rates for water, sewer and gas will remain the same.

Next County Attorney Wes Stephens came before the Commission noting that he was present on behalf of the Fiscal Court who was demanding County payroll taxes from the City as they were several months behind and that a 5% penalty was incurred per month.

Turner explained to Stephens that he was not aware until very recently that the bill had not been paid as it was up to the clerk who had previously worked for the City, “I assumed it had been paid.”

Stephens replied to Turner, “It is your responsibility to make sure she paid it. You should have directed her.”

Turner noted that the clerk in question was no longer an employee and Walker explained that once she was aware of the situation she had attempted to take care of it. She told Stephens that when she found out that it had not been paid, that she corrected that, paid the fees, checked into other non-paid items, notified the Mayor and is working on remedying the situation. Stephens replied to her saying that he was not blaming her, as she had not been in charge of the City the entire time.

Anderson’s Bruce Johnson spoke up next reporting that he had still not been credited on his water and sewer bill where the Commission had agreed to not charge his company for water not going into the sewer from their broiler before deciding against that the following month.

He explained that he was still awaiting a refund of approximately $2,000 for the time that he was not supposed to be charged. Walker answered him noting that his next bill would reflect the refund and apologizing that it was not on there before, as the numbers had to be entered manually.

Johnson then addressed the matter of his employees being owed money back on taxes they should not have paid as the company is presumably not in the city limits as had been discussed in several past meetings.

He noted that all requests had been submitted but that he understood the city had attained lawyers to define the city limits and he would not pursue the matter further until the results were in.

He also stated that as he understood it, “they were only doing boundaries.” Jackson replied, “They are doing it all now.”

Anderson then asked the rate the company was being paid with Jackson noting the cost of $200 an hour and Johnson asking what was to keep them from dragging out the process.

Jackson replied that they were recommended by the League of Cities as the “Best in the State,” and that they were just starting, but were working diligently. He assured the group the matter would be taken care of efficiently and promptly.

Next, Tompkinsville resident Chris Isenberg came forward on behalf of his elderly father. He brought gas bills from the summer months with him, showing the group that the bills stated 0 in usage but were billed $15 to $25 each. He explained that he didn’t understand how the bills were so high when it clearly stated zero usage.

He also asked why residents, such as his mother, who live in areas, such as Martin Subdivision, and have septic tanks, are billed for sewer use monthly. “There are 171 people are being charged for a service they are not getting. I would like to ask you all to look into changing the ordinance that doubles the water bill for sewer.”

Jackson explained that if a service is available to residents, and they choose not to use it, they can still be legally billed for it.

Isenberg noted that this issue, billing citizens for a service they are not receiving, had been going on for over 50 years and, in his opinion, was not right.

“I understand this was put into place a long time ago, but I ask you to look into it. I love this city, but most of it is elderly and low income. Tompkinsville should be thriving but it is not because of things that happened in the past and we need to come together to fix it!” The group noted they would look into the matters he had brought before them.

During the meeting Commissioners also:

— heard that Supervisor Timmy Walden is getting quotes for BBQ grills and picnic tables at the park, and has spoken with the Area Technology Center about making picnic tables. He also noted that customers need to call the City if they have more than one trash cart and do not want to be charged for it;

— heard from Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Jonathan Shaw that all tests for the year have come back clean, with the next one to be in February and that he would like to commend the employees for their hard work;

— heard from Waste Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Charles Smith who noted that the plant received a 95% score after a Compliance Evaluation Inspection, with only one violation, which was for a report. He also noted that The yearly inspection and certification had been completed on testing equipment and that he had ordered PVC sheeting board for the chlorination tank to replace the wooden one and this would slow down the flow and help contact times;

— heard from Water/Sewer representative Derick England that a CPR class will be held by Ricky Richardson for eight people, that he had ordered five extinguishers;

— heard from Chief of Police Jeff Denhard that $3,400 was raised at the impound auction and that Officer Codie Ford had completed his eighth week at the academy, Officer Briley Welch is leaving this week for the academy and Officer Aaron White will leave in April;

— heard from Gas Superintendent Jason Greever that they are working on the new grocery store, monitoring leaks on Sunset Ave., Jackson St. and Columbia Ave., that a certified welder needs to be hired to replace a steel line. The Commission approved up to $30,000 for the project;

— heard a presentation on solutions to the water efficiency issues from SUEZ representative Advanced Solutions Water System Consultant Brad Amos on hiring his company to help with purchasing water meters, gaining back water loss and maximizing unrealized revenue;

— signed a proclamation naming the week of Jan. 26 through Feb. 1 as School Choice Week;

— approved adding a streetlight at Sue St. and Moe Lane in the Harlan Heights community;

— signed a resolution naming the City of Tompkinsville as a Second Amendment Sanctuary;

— assigned Commissioner departments as Tommy York (gas); Micheal Bowe (sanitation, parks and streets); Anita Bartlett (police and fire) and Beth Cross (water and sewer);

— extended the contract of Jeanetta Turner as Gas Compliance Officer;

— appointed Richard Jackson as City Attorney and Tommy York as Mayor Pro Tem and announced that the position of Clerk is available, with Sharon Walker remaining in the position until a time when it is filled; and

— went into closed session.

Following closed session, these actions were taken by the Commission:

— rescinded the resignation of Jason Greever retroactive to Jan. 10, 2020, with no gap in employment;

— hired Debbie Ford as a full-time dispatcher at $11 per hour pending drug testing and background check;

— hired Tyler Reeves as a full-time dispatcher at $9 per hour pending drug testing and background check;

— hired Bailey Morgan and Chanse Page as part-time dispatchers at a rate of $9 per hour pending drug testing and background check;

— hired Dillon Huff as a full-time water/sewer employee at $9 per hour pending drug test and background check; and

— transferred Sharon Walker to billing/payroll clerk and interim City Clerk.