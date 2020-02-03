A true Monroe County Welcome Home

In true Monroe County fashion local youth lined Edmonton Road coming into Tompkinsville on Tuesday, Jan. 21, welcoming home “Golden Boy” Zach Ford who had been life-flighted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a car accident the previous Friday.

Friends and family members of the 2019 Monroe County High School graduate braved the cold to stand along the roadway waving neon signs showing their love and support to Ford.

At the site of his welcome home, Ford was moved to tears and notes that he appreciates the love shown to he and his girlfriend Lydia, who was also involved in the accident.

If you would like to see your news, such as this, published in the Tompkinsville News or on our website, send those to Catchalll@Tompkinsvillenews.com or contact our reporter Terry Simpson at the office at 270-487-5576.