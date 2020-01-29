Terry’s List for the weekend of Jan. 31 to Feb. 2

MCHS Homecoming is Friday night at 6 p.m., with ceremonies to be held between games.

The Superbowl is Sunday and several businesses in town are offering specials for your watch party.

“Rat Fink” exhibit to be held in Bowling Green on Friday. https://www.facebook.com/events/824812847964042/

80s Costume Party to be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/172219967329328/

Campfire stories will be held in Cookeville on Friday. https://www.facebook.com/events/3076814762543605/

Saturday is Take your child to the Library Day

Saturday is Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Chaneys in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/445888899650082/

A Customer appreciation event, with free food, will be held at Harley Davidson in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/492445891412082/

A gardening presentation will be held in Glasgow on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/714640972378630/

A knitting class will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/765904270572699/

Crappi Madness kids event will be held at Cabela’s in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/517686298870727/

Buffalo Night will be held in Glasgow on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/477220179835233/