WORLD WAR I VETERAN INFORMATION SOUGHT FOR BICENTENNIAL EXHIBIT
The Monroe County Bicentennial Committee has announced that they are in search of World War I veteran biographies and era artifacts, such as uniforms, medals, pictures, newspaper clippings, letters and weapons, to be used in an exhibit in April.
For more information, contact Sheila at 270-487-8481.
January 22, 2020 | 3 Comments »