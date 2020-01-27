WORLD WAR I VETERAN INFORMATION SOUGHT FOR BICENTENNIAL EXHIBIT

The Monroe County Bicentennial Committee has announced that they are in search of World War I veteran biographies and era artifacts, such as uniforms, medals, pictures, newspaper clippings, letters and weapons, to be used in an exhibit in April.

For more information, contact Sheila at 270-487-8481.

 

 

