RED DRESS GALA TICKETS NOW ON SALE

Tickets for the annual Red Dress Gala, a volunteer recognition event with a catered meal and guest speaker, are now on sale at the Monroe County Economic Development Center, located at 202 N. Magnolia Street, in Tompkinsville, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The Gala will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Extension office.

Tickets are $20 a person, are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be held or reserved.

The event is limited to 130 seats.

Organizations recognizing individuals during the Gala should submit their honorees names, biographies and pictures to Susan Turner at susan.turner@uky.edu by Feb. 3.

For additional information, contact Patti at 270-487-1314.