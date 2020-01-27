Fiscal Court to explore Splash Pad concept for County

“You never know if you don’t try,” declared Monroe County Judge-executive Mitchell Page to Magistrates during a Fiscal Court meeting held on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

During that meeting, he opened up a discussion on building a Splash Pad in Monroe County.

He noted that he wanted to be very clear that it was only a discussion, but wanted to bring it before the Court and hear other opinions on the matter. He shared that he knew of several residents with an interest in it.

Page had mentioned in the past his feelings on a splash pad and that it would be a great thing for the county, giving families something to do and perhaps generating revenue.

“Right now, we are just talking, throwing ideas out there. It will be a long drawn out process, but you never know if you don’t try,” he added.

The ideal water play area the group had in mind would include picnic shelters, a playground, a sandbox and the splash pad. A splash pad is not a water park but a recreation area for water play that has little or no standing water.

Water sprays from different play areas similar to a sprinkler. Lifeguards are not needed as there is very little risk of drowning. The water used is cleaned and recycled back through the playground.

Page also noted that grants were available and he would be looking into that as well. He would also speak with State Representative Bart Rowland to see how he can help in starting the process.

The group also noted that insurance would need to be checked as well as deciding on the area for the splash pad.

Magistrate Roger Deckard shared that he had been to a splash pad in Livingston, Tenn., and noted that it is well used.

He invited anyone from the group to take a trip with him to visit the play land. Magistrates agreed to visit the Tennessee location.

During the meeting the Court also:

— Approved the 2020 County Clerk budget;

— Approved a Resolution for the Sheriff to apply for a grant for body armor, weapons and ammunition;

— Approved the second reading and adoption of the General Fund budget amendment; and

— Amended the by laws on House Bill 114 Economic Development Board to have eight members on the board and appointed Mitchell Page as the eighth member.