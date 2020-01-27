Another arrest made in connection with murder case

A son is now lodged in Barren County Detention Center alongside his mother, who faces a charge of murder.

James Eric Forrest, 34, of Tompkinsville, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 15, by Tompkinsville Police Officer Ricky Shirley.

Forrest is charged with assault in connection with a case that eventually lead to the death of Murrel Pruitt, 64, of Tompkinsville.

At press time, Forrest remained lodged under a $250,000 cash bond.

Last week, Joanne (Goode) Tooley, 56, of Tompkinsville was charged with murder (domestic violence) after Murrel Pruitt, her boyfriend, was found with multiple stab wounds.

Shirley noted that the Tompkinsville Police Department, a 9-1-1 call was received just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, concerning an apparent domestic violence incident at a residence at 201 W. Carmen Street.

When officers arrived they found Murrel Pruitt, 64, lying in the floor of the home, covered in blood with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

Now Shirley can confirm that Pruitt suffered 37 separate stab wounds, according to the autopsy report.

Through the course of the investigation and subsequent interviews with Forrest, Shirley arrested him on a charge of assault.

His mother, Tooley, was also in Court this past week with there being probable cause in the case and it was bound over the to the Monroe County Grand Jury, hopefully to be heard in February.

At press time, Tooley also remains lodged at Barren County under a $250,000 cash bond. A motion to reduce that bond by Tooley’s attorney was denied.

Shirley noted that the investigation was still ongoing.