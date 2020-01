A Bald Eagle soared over Gamaliel Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 21, as members of the community met to bury a time capsule as part of the Bicentennial ceremonies. The crowd watched as it perched in a nearby tree, as it seemed to be watching history be made at that moment. Gamaliel Cemetery representative Chad Comer, who spearheaded the event joked, “I had the Bald Eagle flying over planned, but he came a few minutes early.”