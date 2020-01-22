Utility bills to increase in Tompkinsville

City residents in Tompkinsville will see an increase in their utility bills beginning in February.

Commissioners met in special session on Friday, Jan. 6. The group approved a three percent raise, which will occur annually from here on out.

After a resolution was read on the subject and the group discussed the matter, Mayor Scotty Turner asked for a motion. With no Commissioner speaking up, Turner made the motion

Commissioner Tommy York seconded the motion with a note that the matter of past gas bills, where residents are owed refunds, be cleared up.

City Clerk Sharon Walker noted that the matter is being addressed. The increase was unanimously approved to take effect on Feb. 1.

The increases are as follows:

— Water and sewer (as the sewer rate is the water use doubled) flat rate: from $22 to $22.66;

— Residental Gas from: $12 to $12.66;

— Commercial gas (within City limits): from $30 to $30.90;

— Commercial gas (outside city limits): from $35 to $36.05;

— Industrial gas (within city limits): from $60 to $61.80; and

— Industrial gas (outside city limits): from $70 to $72.10.

These changes will take effect following a second reading and publications.

During the meeting, Commissioners also approved hiring Pike Legal Group PLLC to clarify city boundaries and past annexation issues.

The group then went into closed session and after returning took the following actions:

— terminated George Stewart, from the police department as a dispatcher effective Jan. 10;

— accepted the resignation of Lauren Watson as a City Hall clerk;

— approved hiring Autumn Collins as the accounts payable clerk at $10 per hour; and

— approved appointing Charles Smith to Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor and increasing his pay to $18 per hour.