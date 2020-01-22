Terry’s List for the weekend of and Jan. 24, 25 and 26

A Chinese New Year Celebration will be held at the adult daycare in Edmonton on Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A chili supper, to benefit Barren County High School baseball, will be held on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Glasgow.

Friday night jam, featuring local artists playing and singing bluegrass, gospel and more, will be held in Summer Shade on Friday at 6 p.m.

A painting class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday at 6 p.m.

A pancake breakfast will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 6 a.m.

An amateur radio event will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A National Geographic Live event will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 3 p.m.

A hot cocoa bar and sweet treats will be available at Harley Davidson in Bowling Green on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A free pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Celina, Tenn.

Vette City Con is going on in Bowling Green on Saturday in Bowling Green from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

A Snow Flurry Scurry run will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 9 a.m.

A Log Raising, which is a family-friendly event, held inside where staff members build a small cabin during the three-hour experience, with coffee,snacks, lunch and a tour of the manufacturing facility, will be held in Moss, Tenn., on Saturday at 9 a.m.

A strength challenge event will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Plane Day Revival will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m., in Summer Shade

A Bridal Show will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 2 p.m.

A chili supper will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Bowling Green

A Campfire at Cummins Falls will be held on Saturday in Cookeville, Tenn., at 6 p.m.

A Murder Mystery will be held on saturday at 7 p.m., in Bowling Green

