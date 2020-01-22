LOCAL WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

A Tompkinsville woman remains lodged in the Barren County Jail under a $250,000 cash bond charged with the murder of her boyfriend.

Joanne (Goode) Tooley, 56, of Tompkinsville was charged with murder (domestic violence) after her boyfriend, Murrel Pruitt, 64, was found with multiple stab wounds.

According to a press release from the Tompkinsville Police Department, a 9-1-1 call was received just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, concerning an apparent domestic violence incident at a residence at 201 W. Carmen Street.

When officers arrived they found Murrel Pruitt, 64, lying in the floor of the home, covered in blood with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, TPD Officer Ricky Shirley noted.

Soon after, Pruitt was pronounced dead by the Monroe County Coroner.

Funeral services for Pruitt were held on Monday, Jan. 13, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial in the Basil Wilson Cemetery.

