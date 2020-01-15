Terry’s Valentines Day list

Here are a few ideas for things going on during Valentine’s Day weekend. I wanted to go ahead and get it out there so everyone could make plans. Some of these do cost, some require reservations or tickets and some are expensive but just throwing ideas out there.

I will add to this as I find stuff. If anyone has anything they would like listed, send it to me.

I have also listed a few ideas of things to do at the bottom of the list.

White Castle is taking reservations for a special dinner.

Valentine’s Day Prom Night, featuring prom pictures, snacks and one couple voted Prom King and Queen, will be held in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/485922098960543/

Valentines Weekend to be held in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/805684656536526/

An Overnight Ghost-hunt will be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/834860743641491/

A Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner will be held in Nashville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/511121942862583/

A Valentines Day Dinner will be held in Cookeville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/853975968371064/

A Red Carpet Gala will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1807275246069685/

An album release party and meet and greet will be held in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/438588027086322/

Cupid’s night will be held in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/667362950465018/

Fundraising event, featuring hors d’oeuvres, bourbon, wine, and craft beer tastings, live musical entertainment and a silent auction, will be held in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2695130723932916/

A Young Couples Valentines Day Dinner will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/702339876962255/

Southern Lanes in Bowling Green will have a Date Night For Valentine’s Day.

https://www.facebook.com/events/588680671723741/

A Midnight in Paris Gala will be held in Franklin.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2446510442344044/

A Gun and Knife Show will be held in Cave City.

https://www.facebook.com/events/630760627671408/

A painting class will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1524707757677960/

A free pizza party will be held at Harley Davidson in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1005896886451768/

Tarot Card Readings will be read in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/466246680935395/

A “Blanket of Bourbon” Gala will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/697099277449582/

A Father Daughter Dance will be held in Hartsville.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1120397608299420/

A Sweetheart Supper will be held at the Lodge in Hilham (near Celina), Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2622480344684708/

A Murder Mystery Masquerade will be held in Scottsville.

https://www.facebook.com/events/440245483290543/

A Valentine’s Day event will be held at the VWF in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1269689076550177/

A Chocolate Festival will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/468808073773136/

A Valentines event and fundraiser will be held in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2679523515462320/

A Night of Amoré, featuring dance lessons, a chocolate bar, an Italian bar, live music, a photo booth and more will be held in Baxter, (38 miles) Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2156053994697808/

Neal McCoy will be at the Plaza in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2178301852473041/

A pottery Wheel Try It Class will be held in Lebanon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/595866907855960/

A Penny Date–the idea here is to pick a number, then flip a coin each time you come to an intersection, doing this the number of times that was picked, then make a date wherever you end up. Be creative.

Spend the day baking together.

Host a potluck and invite other couples.

Hit a thrift shop and pick silly outfits for a date night.

Plan a Do it Yourself project and work on it together.

Make your own hot chocolate or just regular chocolate bar.

Attend an online cooking or dancing class.

Do a free workshop class at a local hardware store together.

Take a tour of the other person’s favorite places and they get to tell you all about them. Take turns and make each a surprise.