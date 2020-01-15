Terry’s List for the weekend of Jan. 16, 17 and 18

The Bicentennial kick-off celebration will be held in Tompkinsville at the Armory on Sunday at 2 p.m.

A benefit auction and cakewalk, for Bobby Pickerell, will be held on Saturday at the Armory at 5 p.m.

An open house, at the new adult learning center, will be held in Edmonton on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/434897380534671/

The Wizard of Oz will be shown in Bowling Green on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/469393763969480/

A Traxxas Demo Day will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Saturday from 9 a,.m. to 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2557437587873412/?active_tab=discussion

A Home Energy Demonstration will be held on Saturday, in Glasgow, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2625489067527404/

An Eagle Watch will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2721896161165974/

A Super Saturday Celebration event will be held at the flea market in Bowling Green on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/584174675705137/

A sign language class will be held at the library in Glasgow on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1004865699885554/

A Bridal Expo will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2335375370007320/

A chili cook-off will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/535157103996685/

A Guides and Outfitters Event will be held at Cabella’s in Bowling Green, on Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/837291970032671/

A live acoustic show will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2834003443331594/

A Game Night, featuring board games, corn hole, ping pong and snacks, will be held on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m., in Bowling Green at Harley Davidson.

https://www.facebook.com/events/732266097283323/

A Bassmasters Swap Meet will be held in Cave City on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2571830493094490/