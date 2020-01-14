Live Nativity featured by H.A.M Lodge

A live Nativity scene, featuring many of the barnyard animals said to have been present at the stables the night of Jesus’s birth, was held on Saturday, Dec. 21. The event, held each year in Bethlehem at the H.A.M Henderson Lodge, is a community favorite, and included a chili supper and auction. Bro. Gary Emberton read the story of Jesus and the crowd sang Silent Night. Portraying those in the story, from left, were: (back row) Jeromy Emberton, Steven Dale Lyon, Jonathan Davis, Chris Marsh, Cody York, Gary Emberton; (middle row) Lance Turner, Alexzander Farar; (front) Maxey Turner, Olivia Turner (holding Wyatt Turner) and Samantha Farar.

