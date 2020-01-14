Kick off for 2020 Bicentennial celebrations to be held

The kick-off event for the Monroe County year-long Bicentennial celebration will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19.

This date was chosen to coincide with the 200th birthday of the county. The kick-off will be held at the National Guard Armory, Armory Rd., Tompkinsville, at 2 p.m.

The event is free to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.

As the official kick-off of the 2020 celebrations, the Jan. 19 event will feature speaker Rep. Bart Rowland, performances by Monroe County students and Wee Care Daycare. Information will be released regarding several activities and programs which will be held throughout the year.