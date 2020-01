The Monroe County Health Department will hold a Healthy Baby workshop on Wednesday, Jan.29, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., for pregnant and up-to-60-days postpartum moms.

Several giveaways are planned and all pregnant and 60 days postpartum women attending will receive a $20 gift card. (Bring proof of pregnancy for an automatic gift.)

For more information contact the Health Department, at 270-487-6782.