Local Woman Charged With Murder

Updated press release from Tompkinsville Police Department: At 2:58 am, officers with the Tompkinsville Police Department were dispatched to a residence at 201 W. Carmen St., Tompkinsville, where they found Murrel Pruitt, 64, lying in the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

Soon after, Pruitt was pronounced dead by the Monroe County Coroner.

TPD Officer Ricky Shirley, who is investigating the incident, they arrested his girlfriend Joanne (Goode) Tooley, 56, also of Tompkinsville.

Tooley was transported and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center, charged with murder (domestic violence).

Officers pointed out the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

