Terry’s List for the weekend of Jan. 10 -12

A class on computer basics will be held at the library in Glasgow on Friday at 10 a.m.

A grand opening, featuring refreshments and prizes, will be held in Edmonton at the Salvage Store, on Friday at 10:30 p.m.

A Bullet Journaling class will be held in Red Boiling Springs on Friday at 6 p.m.

Jam Night will be held in Summer Shade on Friday at 6 p.m.

A murder mystery event, which includes escape rooms, hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Glasgow.

A basket weaving class will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

A murder mystery will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Ralphies in Glasgow will have Karaoke on Saturday at 7 p.m.