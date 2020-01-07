BICENTINNIAL KICK-OFF TO BE HELD
The kick-off event for the Monroe County year-long Bicentennial celebration will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, which coincides with the 200th birthday of the county, at the National Guard Armory at 2 p.m.
The event is free to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
“Spark” a change this new year: Sparks of Hope
January 7, 2020 | No Comments »
Gamaliel cemetery project underway
January 7, 2020 | No Comments »
Birthday/Anniversary contest winner announced
January 5, 2020 | No Comments »
Birthday/anniversary winner announced
December 30, 2019 | No Comments »
Scenes from the Christmas Blessing…
December 24, 2019 | 1 Comment »