Birthday/Anniversary contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday/Anniversary contest for the week of Dec.  29 to Jan.4 is

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

 

Bobbie and Jerry Tipton, who celebrated their anniversary on Dec. 31. It was posted by Autumn Collins.

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

 

Come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment