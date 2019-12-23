Birthday/anniversary winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday/Anniversary contest for the week of Dec. 16 to 21 is

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

Mason Poindexter, who celebrated his birthday on Dec. 17. It was posted by Judy McIntyre.

Come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment