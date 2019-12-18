Special design ornaments displayed at Courthouse

Monroe County High School students in Mailey Wilson’s Art 2 and Advanced Art classes were recently asked by Lori Miller, who works at the courthouse, to hand paint local landmarks onto Christmas ornaments, which were donated by Anderson and Bartley Funeral Home. Once their projects were finished, the students used their creations to add to the decorations placed by Miller and Glenda Lyon on the two Christmas trees standing alongside the entrance.

Miller noted that the lights for the tree were donated by Walmart and the tree boxes were donated by the vocational school.

The students depicted such landmarks as Dovies, Old Mulkey State Historic Park, Tompkinsville City Park, the Post Office and more. After the trees were completely decorated, members of the the Monroe County Historical and Genealogy Society and County Clerk, Teresa Sheffield, spoke to the students about the history of Monroe County and the importance of preserving history for future generations. The ornaments will be on display throughout the season and everyone is encouraged to go out and view the trees.