Candle lighting ceremonies held at Memorial Lawn

A candle lighting ceremony tradition was brought back to Monroe County Memorial Lawn on Saturday, Dec. 7. The graves at Memorial Lawn glowed as over 900 battery operated candles provided to family to adorn each grave.

Light refreshments were had by families attending the special celebration.

The event was very well attended with a line of cars going in and out of the cemetery throughout the night.

Many families expressed their appreciation to owners Doug and Tena Carnahan, who added that they hope to keep this as an annual event.