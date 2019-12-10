Youth theater presents play

The Monroe Youth Theater held their middle school production of “Bedtime Stories” by Ed Monk, on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24.

Seasoned actor Evan York, who is in eighth grade and the son of Daniel and Valerie York, starred as a father forced to make up bedtime stories for his children during his wife’s absence. The crowd roared with laughter as classic fairy tale characters dealt with present day issues based on his imagination.

From a king having to get a job delivering pizza due to his gold being turned into straw to a boy who cried dinosaur, the audience seemed enthralled.