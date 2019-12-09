CHILI AND SOUP SUPPER, FEATURING A LIVE NATIVITY, AND AUCTION TO BE HELD

The H.A.M. Henderson Masonic Lodge and Bethlehem Eastern Star will present “The Road to Bethlehem,” a live nativity, with a chili and soup supper and an auction on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m., at the Masonic Lodge building, located on Bethlehem Church Rd.

The $5 meal includes soup or chili, a sandwich, drink and dessert.

The nativity includes a camel, Christian donkeys, Joseph’s sheep and Masonic and Eastern Star members portraying the nativity.

Santa Claus will be at the event as well.