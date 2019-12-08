Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday/anniversary contest for the week of Dec. 1 to 7 is

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

 

 Jayse Yokley who celebrated his 5th birthday on Dec. 1. It was posted by Jaimie Yokley.
 
  
Come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment