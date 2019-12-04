Terry’s List for the weekend of Dec. 6,7 and 8

So much to do this weekend! Check it out!

Christmas on Main, featuring open houses at local businesses, a parade, carriage rides and many other activities and prizes, will be held on Friday, beginning at 3 p.m., in Tompkinsville.

The Tompkinsville Christmas parade will be held on Friday, at 6 p.m., in Tompkinsville.

The Gamaliel Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, at 2 p.m.

Mistletoe Market will be held in Tompkinsville on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa will be at Tompkinsville Walmart on Saturday.

The Festival of Trees and Lights is ongoing in Louisville.

The ice-skating rink in Bowling Green is now open.

Ice is ongoing in Nashville.

Christmas Express and Winter Wonderland is ongoing in Louisville.

Hidden Hollow Park in Cookeville, has their ongoing holiday light display, featuring bonfires on Saturday nights, mining for gems, Mini Golf, Santa and Frosty visits, snack bar, gift shop, Christmas fudge and pony rides. Check the link for dates, times and which activities are available.

“Christmas in the Country” featuring the lighting of the Christmas Tree, fireworks, shopping, carriage and wagon rides, music, refreshments, prizes and photos with Santa, will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday.

Twinkle at the Track, a drive-through light display, located across I-65 from the National Corvette Museum, is ongoing in Bowling Green.

Cheekwood’s Light display is ongoing in Nashville.

Christmas in Scottsville will be held on Saturday, and Sunday.

The Scottsville Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, at 4:30 p.m.

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” will be performed in Edmonton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“GLOW” is ongoing in Nashville, Tenn.

“Downtown Lights Up,” featuring free carriage rides, the lighting of Fountain Square Park, food, an outdoor movie, Christmas Carols, free keepsake ornaments, Santa, photo opportunities, and more, will be held in Bowling Green on Friday, at 3:30 p.m.

Christmas on the square, featuring the Russell County Community Christmas Tree, horse drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa and more, will be held Friday, at 4 p.m.

Mistletoe Market will be held in Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown on Friday.

Breakfast with the Grinch will be held in Glasgow on Saturday.

A free Christmas log home tour will be held on Saturday. The event is free, but reservations are required.

Prancer, Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Lost River Cave in Bowling Green on Saturday and Sunday.

A Christmas Parade will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m.

A Santa at the Farm event will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 1 p.m.

The Glasgow Christmas parade will be he held on at 6 p.m.

A Christmas Parade viewing party, featuring hot cocoa, cookies and Santa, will be held on Saturday in Glasgow.

The Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, at 6 p.m.

A Christmas pageant will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa and a bazaar will be held on Saturday in Cave City.

A Christmas open house will be held in Glasgow on Sunday at 1 p.m. Santa will be there, and refreshments will be served.

Christmas in Kentucky, featuring Big Red, carols, Santa and Mrs. Claus, ornament makings and activities, will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Red Pump Café will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m., with a community cariol singing at 7 p.m., in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

Free kids holiday photos will be available at the Putnam County Library in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa will be at Helping Hands in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Metcalfe County Home Tour, to benefit Relay for Life, will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Santa will be in Edmonton on Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

A free Christmas concert will be held at the Plaza IN Glasgow on Sunday at 2 p.m.

