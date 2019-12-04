SIGNATURE HEALTHCARE TO HOST “A NIGHT WITH SANTA”
Signature HealthCARE of Monroe County will host “A Night with Santa,” featuring a reading of The Night Before Christmas, cookies and milk and a visit with Santa, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.
Children are encouraged to wear pajamas and bring something cloth to sit on.
Posted in Area News, Local News
Related Posts
100th birthday celebrated
Terry’s List for the weekend of Dec. 6,7 and 8
ROLLEY HOLE MARBLE TOURNAMENT TO BE HELD
Christmas season kicks off this weekend in Monroe County
December 3, 2019 | No Comments »
Coffee with Congressman Comer event to be held
November 25, 2019 | No Comments »