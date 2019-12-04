ROLLEY HOLE MARBLE TOURNAMENT TO BE HELD
The Kentucky Rolley Hole Marble Championship Tournament will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Monroe County Marble Club Super Dome on Armory Drive.
Participants will draw for partners.
For more information, call Paul Davis at 270-427-6080.
