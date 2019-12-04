CIRCUIT CLERK’S OFFICE TO BE CLOSED
The Monroe County Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 10, in observance of the gubernatorial inauguration. District Court will not be held on this date.
Regular business hours will resume on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Posted in Local News
