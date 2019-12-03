Elementary school students honor veterans

The three Monroe County Elementary schools — Gamaliel, Carter and Tompkinsville elementaries, gathered at the old Tompkinsville High School on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The group came together to honor local heroes for the annual Veterans’ Day program.

Each school invited their fifth graders to the event to perform songs, with a special salute to each branch as they were asked to stand during their song.

The ceremony ended with Baylee Ray playing “Taps” on her trumpet.

A wreath, donated by The Flower Cart and gifts, was given away and refreshments prepared by Monroe County Homemakers were provided to guests at the event.