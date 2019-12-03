Christmas season kicks off this weekend in Monroe County

Crews are preparing for the season as Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend (Friday, Dec. 6) to officially open Monroe County’s holiday season at the Christmas on Main events in downtown Tompkinsville.

Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus will join the Christmas parade, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Later, at about 7 p.m., they will be in the upstairs courtroom at the courthouse for the closing session of Christmas on Main.(Santa has also promised to come back on Saturday so he can take part in the Christmas parade at Gamaliel, which starts at 2 p.m.)Numerous other activities are planned during Christmas on Main by the Chamber of Commerce’s Heart of Tompkinsville Committee, and most downtown businesses plan to remain open until 7 p.m. tomorrow (Friday) night for holiday shopping.The theme of the activities and the parade is “There’s No Place Like Home.”Again this year, a “Stop and Shop Raffle” will be featured, with numerous prizes donated by local officials and businesses.To be eligible for prizes, you must have an entry form signed by at least five participating businesses.Friday’s Christmas on Main activities begin with “Fudge Tasting” at South Central Bank from 3 until 5 p.m., which will give everyone a chance to sample the entries in the Christmas Fudge Contest, sponsored by the bank.Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. costumed characters will be available to help write letters to Santa at Edmonton State Bank in the basement.Also in the area in front of the Justice Center, Cumberland River Farms will provide free carriage rides around the downtown area, starting at 4:30 p.m. and continuing until 6 p.m.At County Attorney Wes Stephens’ office, a photo booth will be available for visitors.Monroe Community Education’s acrylic painting group also invites the public to stop by their art show, scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at Betty Jo’s Hair Fashions on Main.At 5:15 p.m., the official lighting of the Christmas tree will be held at the Monroe County Courthouse with the Milltown Choir performing holiday selections following the ceremony.

Parade

Line-up for the parade begins at 5 p.m. in the Monroe County High School parking lot. (Those taking part in the parade should enter the school grounds from Old Mulkey Rd.).

Floats will be judged in two categories – Business and Civic Community.

Those entering floats are encouraged to also take part in Gamaliel’s parade on Saturday (for more information, call 270-487-5504).

As always, any mobile unit or any group wishing to walk is welcome to take part in the parade, except for four-wheelers, which are not allowed.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Gamaliel Road at the middle school, proceed on Main Street to Fourth Street and turn right at South Central Bank, then left on Magnolia Street and end at La Tia’s restaurant.

Closing event

After Santa leads the parade, he will come to the upstairs courtroom at the courthouse around 7:15 p.m. to read “The Night Before Christmas” and visit with children.

Following that, the Stop and Shop Raffle drawing for prizes will take place in the courtroom (you must be present to win).

Winners in the Parade float competition, window decoration and the Christmas Fudge Contest also will be announced at that time.

Gamaliel

parade

Gamaliel will hold its third annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 2 p.m.

Santa will be leading the parade, which starts at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel, proceeding downtown on Main Street and ending at the Gamaliel Church of Christ. (Line-up starts at 1 p.m.)

Gamaliel officials invite floats, bands, vintage cars, fire trucks, tractors, horses, any mobile units (4-wheelers must be decorated) and any groups wishing to walk or take part in the parade.

For more information, call Gamaliel City Hall at 270-457-2901.

MISTLETOE

MARKET

Tompkinsville’s 4-H Mistletoe Market —formerly known as the 4-H Christmas Expo — will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. back in the former location of the Old Tompkinsville High School gym. There is a $1 admission fee, with proceeds benefiting the 4-H Scholarship Fund.

For more information, call 270-487-5504.

