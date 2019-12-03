Candle Lighting tradition to be brought back to Memorial Lawn and Garden

Memorial Lawn and Garden, located on Old Edmonton Rd., will bring back a candle lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 7, for the families of those buried at the cemetery. This event hasn’t been held in several years, but the new owners, who purchased the graveyard two years ago in May, have decided to bring the tradition back.

Owner and caretaker Doug Carnahan, noted that he and his wife, Tena, decided they would like to do something special for the families, saying, “We have around 900 graves and plan to put a white paper bag on each one, with a battery-operated candle inside. It will take several days to accomplish this and will be a lot of work, but it will be worth it.”

He explained that family members are invited to come at dusk and light the candles by flipping the battery operated switch and then later turn it off. He smiled and continued, “Now won’t that be a sight to see.”

He also shared that refreshments of hot chocolate, coffee and cookies will be provided under tents set up on the lawn.

Everyone is invited to attend this special event.