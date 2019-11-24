Birthday/aniversary contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday/anniversary contest for the week of Nov. 17 to 23.

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

 

Mary Birge who celebrated her birthday on Nov. 22. It was posted by her mom, Pam Bartley. 
  
Come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment